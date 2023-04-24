The New York State Thruway Authority has scheduled five public hearings on its proposal to increase tolls in 2024.
Four in-person hearings will be held in May: May 8 in Cheektowaga, Erie County; May 9 in Onondaga County; May 16 in Rockland County; and May 22 in Albany County.
In Cheektowaga, the hearing will run 4 to 7 p.m. May 8 at the Thruway Authority Buffalo Division Headquarters, 455 Cayuga Road, Suite 800, Cheektowaga.
The series of public forums will conclude with a virtual hearing on June 5, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at thruway.ny.gov .
The Thruway Authority's board of directors voted in December to begin the process for raising tolls. In 2024, tolls for New York E-ZPass users would increase by 5%, followed by another 5% hike in 2027.
Out-of-state E-ZPass users and tolls-by-mail rates would pay 75% more in tolls than in-state E-ZPass holders. Under the current toll structure, the differentials are 15% for out-of-state E-ZPass customers and 30% for tolls by mail.
The Thruway Authority has said that a toll increase is needed to meet its capital needs, including numerous infrastructure upgrades along the 570-mile highway.
