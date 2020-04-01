NY virus cases continue to climb

The Associated PressA pedestrian crosses Main Street near Kissena Boulevard Wednesday in the Flushing section of the Queens borough of New York. Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorThe new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.