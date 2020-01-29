The board of trustees for the New York Power Authority has formally approved a five-year, $300 million plan aimed at "reimagining" the Erie Canal.
The board authorized funding for the so-called Reimagine the Canals Initiative, which was announced earlier this year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of his 2020 State of the State address.
Cuomo has touted the plan as way to expand tourism and boost economic development in canal-side communities like Lockport and Medina as well as reduce flooding along the Erie Canal corridor.
Locally, the plan would establish an irrigation district in Western New York where canal water can be utilized during periods of low rainfall.
In addition, canal water would be used to enhance fish habitats and extend the fall fishing season in Lake Ontario tributaries as well as expand public fishing access along key streams in Niagara County.
"The Erie Canal transformed New York into an economic powerhouse in the 19th century, and in the 21st century can again serve as an engine for growth along the canal corridor," Cuomo said. "With this initiative, we are both honoring the canal's heritage and ensuring a very bright future."
NYPA runs the New York State Canal Corporation and the 524-mile state Canal System as a subsidiary.
State officials said details and spending for each project will be finalized as the projects are designed and developed in collaboration with local community stakeholders.
The NYPA board also approved $30 million to fund Reimagine initiative projects in 2020 as part of the five-year plan, which also aims to enhance irrigation, restore wetlands and expand recreational fishing opportunities.
"This significant long-term investment allows NYPA to enable the Erie Canal corridor to realize its full potential as a prime destination for tourism and recreation and further boost the economy of canal communities. With the Reimagine the Canals initiative, we are ensuring a more relevant and vibrant future for New York's iconic waterway," said NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel.
