Low-cost power allocations and monetary awards authorized Thursday by members of the board of trustees of New York Power Authority will help support operations at two local companies.
The board approved 15 allocations of low-cost power under the statewide ReCharge NY program to a total of 12 New York enterprises in support of 450 jobs, with 206 of those being newly created, according to power authority officials. The board approved more than 6 megawatts (MW) of ReCharge NY power and low-cost hydropower to the companies.
The power awards will be distributed to enterprises in Western New York, the North Country, Central New York, Finger Lakes, the Capital District, New York City, and on Long Island.
Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for companies within a 30-mile radius of the Lewiston-based Niagara Power Project or businesses in Chautauqua County. Awards were authorized for Tulip Molded Plastics Corp. in Niagara Falls and Unifrax in the Town of Tonawanda.
The NYPA board also approved two funding awards under the Western New York Power Proceeds program.
Ashdan Screw Machine Products in Lockport will receive $12,500 to support its $165,000 expansion project, which includes the addition of machinery and equipment to produce small, high volume, high precision parts and take on more business with an existing customer.
Buffalo Arts and Technology Center is receiving $38,768 to support $194,000 of planned programming over the next three years for the establishment of sterile processing and distribution and phlebotomy curriculums.
The Power Proceeds pot is filled with net earnings resulting from the sale of unused hydropower generated at the Niagara Power Project.
