NYPA event plugs in to electric vehicles

Anyone interested in learning more about emission-free driving is invited to visit the “Get Plugged in to Electric Vehicles” event Saturday at the Niagara Power Vista Visitor’s Center in Lewiston. The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the Tesla Owners Club of New York State will sponsor the free program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TOCNYS members and fellow EV owners will showcase a variety of electric vehicles (EVs) parked in the Niagara Power Vista lot near the newly installed EV charging stations, which are for public use.
Ask a seasoned driver:
• What’s it like to never buy gasoline?
• How much do you spend on repairs?
• How far is the range?
• What’s the longest trip you can take without charging?
• Have you ever run out of a charge roadside?
NYPA is working to raise awareness of the benefits of driving electric by building a network of fast, affordable and reliable public charging stations across the state. The EVolve NY program has installed 29 fast chargers along major highway corridors and in urban hubs so far and plans to have up to 150 operational by the end of the year.
Visitors to the Saturday event are invited to help support FeedMore WNY’s food bank by bringing a non-perishable item to donate.
In addition, guests are invited to enjoy the Power Vista’s state-of-the-art exhibits by taking a seat in the 4-D simulated ride, creating a transmission distribution system on a one-of-a-kind transmission grid table, building a dam or simulating the coordination of power across the state. Admission and parking are free.
For more information about this and other events at the Niagara Power Vista, email npvista@nypa.gov or call Niagara Project Power Vista at (716) 286-6661 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
