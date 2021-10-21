As October is Energy Awareness Month, the New York Power Authority is hosting two energy-related events at the Niagara Power Vista in Lewiston: The Electric Vehicle (EV) Guest Drive on Saturday where licensed drivers can test drive an electric vehicle, and a Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for families and kids on Saturday, Oct. 30 where families can trick or treat through an array of electric vehicles.
Both events are designed to showcase NYPA’s commitment to making EVs easy to own and operate in New York state, to reduce the carbon footprint of the state’s transportation sector. NYPA’s EVolve NY program is leading the way in EV infrastructure, building fast, affordable and reliable charging stations throughout the state so New Yorkers can drive electric with confidence.
Electric Vehicle Guest Drive — (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday) The event will be an opportunity to learn about available makes and models, the how-tos of charging, and the benefits of electric car adoption. Knowledgeable staff and electric car owners will be on hand to answer all your questions. Licensed drivers are invited to test drive a current market electric car, including the Tesla Models 3, Y and X, Ford Mustang Mach-E, VW ID4, Kia Niro, and Hyundai Ioniq
Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ — ( 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30) Dress up in your Halloween finest and come to the Power Vista’s ‘Trunk or Treat’ event where kids are invited to trick or treat through an array of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, just outside the Power Vista.
The admission-free Power Vista, located at 5777 Lewiston Road, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is part of NYPA’s Niagara Power Project, the largest electricity producer in New York State. Visitors are required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, read the health questions at the entry and practice social distancing.
During the pandemic, the Power Authority added additional safety precautions to the complex, including state-of-the-art indoor air filtration systems and additional cleanings, which will remain in place.
Group tours are encouraged to use the on-line reservations system or call (716) 286-6661 for further information. Walk-ins are welcome.
