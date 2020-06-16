LEWISTON — New York Power Authority fishing facilities including the fishing pier at the base of the Niagara Hydroelectric Power Plant will open for the season on June 22, weather and water levels permitting. The fish cleaning station and handicap access elevator at the dam site will also be available.
The fishing piers near Upper Mountain Volunteer Fire Company at the Lewiston Reservoir and at the water intakes along the upper Niagara River will also open for the season on Monday.
All will be open daily from dawn to dusk and are admission-free. Users should maintain adequate social distancing and follow New York State recommendations regarding use of masks.
At the power plant, parking is available near the pier and at the top of the hill next to the road that provides access to the pier.
For information on the fishing pier, call 286-6662.
