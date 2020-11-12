The New York Power Authority has announced the temporary closure of the Niagara Power Vista Visitors Center and NYPA fishing facilities including the fishing pier at the base of the Robert Moses Dam.
The facilities are being closed out of an abundance of caution in response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the region. The Power Vista had reopened last month for small tours with increased safety measures, but since that time, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region has exceeded the threshold where it, and the fishing facilities located at Intake Park, the Lewiston Reservoir and the power dam, can be operated without putting visitors and NYPA’s essential employees at potential risk. NYPA looks forward to welcoming visitors and anglers back when the facilities can be operated safely.
Check back by phone 1-716-286-6661, online at nypa.gov/NiagaraPowerVista or via email npvista@nypa.gov for reopening information.
