A small group of New York Power Authority employees deemed essential to operations at the power plant in Lewiston have been sequestered on-site this week in an effort to keep them healthy and on the job.
The newspaper confirmed that "about a dozen" highly trained operators at the the Robert Moses Niagara Power and the Lewiston Pump Generating plants have remained on-site since Saturday.
The local power authority employees are part of a larger group of 85 employees who are working under similar conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic at generation facilities across New York state.
"The New York Power Authority has sequestered 85 of its employees at all of its generation facilities," said Susan Craig, a spokesperson for the Power Authority. "This includes its hydroelectric plants in Niagara and St. Lawrence counties as well as its transmission control center near Utica and at its small clean power plants in and around the city."
Employees at the Lewiston sites are working 12-hour shifts while spending their free time in an assemblage of campers for sleeping, preparing food, doing laundry and showering.
Craig described the crew as "crucial" staff members whose work is integral to operations.
"They are operators of our control rooms and our power plants. It's very important for them to stay healthy and that they can continue to operate our power plants," Craig said.
NYPA generates up to 25% of the power for New York at its hydroelectric facilities in Niagara County, as well as St. Lawrence County. The authority is also responsible for a third of the state's transmission, moving the energy from the power plant to electric substations across the state.
"They have campers that on-site, there's campers that are showers and campers that enable them to make food and sleep trailers or campers," Craig said. "These are people who have devoted their careers to service and they are stepping up and we are supporting them every step of the way."
"The operators work on 12 shifts and they switch off at the end of that shift, that's their normal work schedule," she continued. "The majority of services are to support those who do have to go in, everybody else is abiding by the governor's directive to work from home."
Employees at the Power Vista are split to two different facilities, the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant and the Lewiston Pump Generating Plant.
"They're expert operators," Craig said. "The folks that are responsible for transmission and generation are crucial, essential employees and we need to make sure they are healthy and that they can continue to work."
