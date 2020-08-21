NYPA's newest ice breaker's cruisin' the canal

The New York Power Authority's newest ice breaker is heading into service with a trip along the New York State Canal system. "Breaker II" will be passing through the area on Friday, the ninth day of its journey.
Breaker II will assist in ice-cutting operations in the Niagara River. It will join a fleet of three other boats whose primary purpose is to install and remove the ice boom and break up ice in the Niagara River.
Together with the ice boom, the boats help to diminish the probability of large-scale ice blockages in the river which can cause flooding, ice damage to docks and shore structures on the Niagara River and reductions of flow to the hydro-electric power plant intakes. The Breaker II has ice breaking capability due to its steal reinforced hull, but its primary purpose is to install the Niagara ice boom, ensuring it is safe and secure for the duration of the winter when it is in use.
The boat was custom designed for NYPA and built by Blount Shipyard in Rhode Island. During its journey, which began on Thursday, the boat from Rhode Island, around the tip of Manhattan, up the Hudson River and through the state canal system until it reaches NYPA’s Katherine Street slip in Buffalo, a distance of approximately 700 nautical miles.
The Breaker II has an AIS Tracking System on her and her travels can be followed on https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:-73.9/centery: 41.8/zoom:8
Type ship name, Breaker II, into the search box and it will give you her coordinates and ports of call.
