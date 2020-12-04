A new executive order by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo extends again the expiration dates on driver's licenses and permits that expired after March 1. Those licenses and permits remain valid until Jan. 1, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced on Friday.
Executive Order 202.79 also extends the requirement that all in-person transactions at Departments of Motor Vehicles be done by appointment only.
“Our team has made tremendous progress in clearing up the backlog of expired driver’s licenses, but certainly an extension takes pressure off of people,” Jastrzemski said. “However, I recommend people do not wait and instead book an appointment to renew their licenses with our office.”
Rising COVID-19 caseloads have county clerks across the state concerned that Cuomo could order DMV offices closed again, Jastrzemski said, adding that the New York State Association of County Clerks has sent a letter to Albany opposing any curtailment of services.
“The public was exceedingly understanding when we were forced to close earlier this year and remained patient as we put protocols in place to keep people safe as we gradually reopened,” he said. “Today, we have an efficient system that, while not optimal, is getting the job done. Our safety measures are working so there is no reason to create another backlog by shutting us down.”
