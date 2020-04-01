NYS extends expirations on vehicle inspections

New York state has extended expirations for both vehicle inspections and five-hour course pre-licensing certifications due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said the state previously extended all driver’s licenses, non-driver identification cards and vehicle registrations with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later.
“We have had many questions about vehicle inspections and until now, we had to tell folks they must still get their cars inspected,” said Jastrzemski. “Now, thankfully, the state has changed that policy. Anyone with an inspection that was set to expire in March is now extended until further notice. Note, that if your inspection was already overdue, you must still bring it current.”
Jastrzemski said there are people who took the five-hour pre-licensing course with the expectation of soon scheduling their driver’s test. The certificate for successfully completing that course has an expiration date that is now extended as well.
“Those who completed the five-hour course are expected to schedule their tests once we resume normal DMV operations,” said Jastrzemski. “If your certificate expires in this period of time, you’re still set.”
