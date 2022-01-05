Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) of Buffalo is pointing out the existence of New York State's Homeowner Assistance Fund, a program to help support homeowners who experienced financial hardship — either a loss of income or increased living expenses — as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance application portal opened on Monday.
Eligible homeowners may have fallen behind on mortgage, maintenance, property tax and other payments. Assistance offered through the program is customized to the applicant's situation and may involve free housing counseling, legal services, negotiations with a mortgage servicer, and possibly financial assistance to cover past and future housing-related payments including water and sewer charges.
According to CCCS, homeowners who apply for assistance will be assigned a caseworker to assess their application.
For more information about the fund, or help getting an application going, call CCCS at 716-712-2060.
The application is available at https://www.nyhomeownerfund.org . A state-run call center offers application support and translation in 10 languages. Call 1-844-776-9423 any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
