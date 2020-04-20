Deputies at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office have responded to several complaints regarding violations of the NYS on PAUSE Plan in recent weeks. It involves several restrictions on local businesses, including all non-essential businesses be closed; any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced; businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet.
Town of Lockport
• A complaint filed with the Niagara County Sheriff's office on April 6 alleged that a IDA Park Drive business had 25 to 50 employees on location and that the business should not be considered essential. The general manager told sheriff's deputies that the business had been deemed essential and had a letter stating that fact, and that the employees had been divided into two shifts. He also reported that two employees were on quarantine.
• A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report April 9 that non-essential construction was occurring at a residence on the 7100 block of Lincoln Avenue. There were no construction vehicles on the scene but a large portion of the house was unsided and covered in a Tyvek home wrap. The homeowner said workers were completing siding and the contractor had obtained a state extension to complete his home due to the lack of siding being a hazardous condition.
• A report was made to NY-PAUSE about teachers and students in the building at Wyndham Lawn on April 9 and residential staff not wearing protective wear around residents and other staff. An employee told the responding deputies that the school is shut down for students and that teachers do come in randomly to pick up materials or supplies. There are 15 residents at the facility and as part of the state education department requirements, students have to have an instructional protocol. Instruction is given in small groups with social distancing. The employee said there is a strict social distancing policy that employees are following and that they have tried to secure masks and thermometers with limited success.
• A South Transit Road business was reported as violating the NYS Pause order on April 10. Their showroom was closed but the office was open. The only people present were the owner, his wife and another employee. The responding deputy was told they were completing jobs in senior and low-income housing and produced documentation showing that their jobs are deemed essential.
• A South Transit Road car dealership was reported as selling cars on April 10 but a sheriff's deputy could not find anyone there when they checked.
Newfane
• A Lake Avenue business was reported as being open April 14 and conducting sales with five or six employees helping with internet sales. The owner told a sheriff's office deputy that she has employees working from home and handling questions anyone might have, doing invoices and handling any computer-related things that need to be done. The owner and her husband then package and give the product out. All proper PPE is worn, they added.
Cambria
• A complaint was received by the NYS Pause Hotline April 9 for a non-essential construction occurring at the 5000 block of Baer Road. A Niagara County Sheriff's deputy saw a truck and trailer in the driveway labeled with the name of the company along with two other pickup trucks and various construction equipment. It was determined the business was based out of the home, and the homeowner confirmed he was doing renovations on his own home.
Pendleton
• A man reported April 8 that an auction business in Lockport was operating online and that on March 13 they had sold a few pieces of equipment he had there and he has not been paid yet. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the address and was not able to enter due to a locked gate. A phone call to them led to a message saying the business was closed due to the executive order.
• A topsoil company was reported for not being compliant with NYS Pause guidelines on April 14. The owner said they were doing deliveries with single drivers and not making contact with the public. The owner added that any transactions were being done remotely and that any customers who come to the yard will be advised to remain in their truck while it is loaded.
Wheatfield
• A premises check was performed at a Commerce Court business in regards to a NYS on Pause complaint on April 9. One of the co-owners responded and said the only people on location were him, the co-owner and the son of the co-owners. Watson also explained that he hasn't had anyone else in the business for about a month and was not open to any business. A deputy determined they appeared to be compliant.
• An anonymous report alleged April 9 that a cafe at the 2000 block of Niagara Road did not give its employees personal protective equipment and was handling money, food and cups without gloves or masks. The supervisor told a deputy that the complaint would be given to management, who told a deputy that employees are mandated to wear gloves and face masks were on order.
• A report was received of a residence having five to ten people working on a porch and removing and installing a new fence violating the distancing recommendations on April 14. A sheriff's deputy did not find any work being conducted but found three large garbage bags. No violation or work being conducted were observed.
Niagara Falls
A premise check was done April 10 at a business on the 2000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard to check on the compliance of the business. At the time of the check, the business was closed and no employees or customers were on the premises.
Niagara
• A landscaping company was reported as continuing to perform residential landscaping on April 14. The owner said his company employees 12 to 15 employees and generally they are not on the same work site. There have been no new projects started at this time and the company has made significant changes to protect the employees, including sanitizing equipment in work vehicles and more trucks are being used to separate employees.
Wheatifed
• At the 2000 block of River Road, two males were found splitting fire wood on April 14. The Tonawanda based business owner said they operate out of Tonawanda and the lot on River Road was a storage lot. They were told by Erie County they could continue to operate under the ban. The sheriff's deputy told him only emergency tree removal and maintenance of grounds is allowed. The owner said he would have the two employees stop splitting the wood.
