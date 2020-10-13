NY's travel advisory list expands

New York state has added three more states to its COVID-19 travel advisory list.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the addition of Ohio, Michigan and Virginia to the list. As a result, individuals who have traveled to New York from these states will be expected to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. There are now a total of 38 states on New York's travel advisory list.
In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported on Monday was 4.13% - up from the 3.70% the day before. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8% of state's population, yet had 12.3% of all positive cases reported on Monday to the state.
"Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the micro-clusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state. Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as needed," Cuomo said. "As we go into the fall, and the numbers nationwide are going up, we must work to keep our numbers down - and that's going to take every New Yorker wearing their masks, socially distancing and being New York Tough to maintain our progress."
On Tuesday, the Niagara County Department of Health reported 34 more positive COVID-19 cases, with the number covering positive test results from Friday morning through Monday. The added cases bring the total number of positive cases in the county to date to 1,907.
County health officials said there are currently 83 active cases in the county, including 80 individuals who are isolating at home and three who are hospitalized. To date, 1,723 residents have recovered from COVID-19. No new virus-related deaths have been reported since mid-August, with the number of deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began remaining steady at 101. So far, 108,435 people in Niagara County have been tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.