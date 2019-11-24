Cleanup of a property near a former New York State Electric and Gas substation at La Grange Avenue and South Transit Street will continue next month.
In March, crews contracted by NYSEG began to remove some 800 cubic yards of soil that was contaminated by coal tar, a carcinogenic compound used at the substation site between the 1850s and 1927. The area housed a manufactured gas plant that burned coal and petroleum products to provide fuel for homes and businesses.
State Department of Environmental Conservation investigations determined coal tar had settled in the soil and bedrock, then migrated north from the site toward Genesee Street and the Erie Canal.
After completing its cleanup over the summer, NYSEG-contracted crews conducted further investigation over the summer to determine the extent of the damage. Next month, crews are expected to begin excavating another 600 cubic yards of soil over a period of two weeks, according to the DEC.
As part of the cleanup, NYSEG purchased and demolished a house at 36 S. Transit St. in April.
