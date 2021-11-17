Crews from New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) have completed converting 1,900 street lights to LED in the City of Lockport.
LEDs use approximately 50% less energy than the former system, and will improve road safety, as well as save money on maintenance, Mayor Michelle Roman said.
The total cost to city residents will be $95,166, and has been appropriated in the 2022 City of Lockport budget.
According to Kelly Packard, NYSEG Corporate Communications manager, the project was the second biggest since 2019 when the Town of Vestal converted more than 2,500 lights.
In a press release, Mark Stifter, NYSEG key account manager said, “The City of Lockport has been an incredible partner for this project.
“We are pleased to be able to provide the community and its residents increased reliability, improved efficiency and potential cost savings through LED street lights.”
Roman said that the city had looked at a few different vendors for the conversion.
“We looked at some others and they were the best ones,” she said.
Thus far, NYSEG has converted approximately 47,700 “cobra head” street lights to LED in over 297 municipalities across New York state.
Packard said all removed material is recycled in accordance with material requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.