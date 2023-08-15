Imagine Sue Odle’s reaction when after visiting the local NYSEG office for an incorrect bill of approximately $690 on July 10 she then received a bill a couple weeks later for more than $13,000.
Odle had lived in the apartment complex for nine months when the problems began. She was receiving bills of more than $600 for her two-bedroom apartment.
Each time it happened, she went to the local office on Lincoln Avenue.
She said the people there were very nice but couldn’t do anything about the bill immediately. All they could do was report it, Odle said, and the adjusted bill would be in the mail.
Soon after doing this again in July and getting the outrageous correction on July 27, Odle took to social media, posting on Facebook her situation and finding similar cases.
From this, Odle caught wind of an article by the US&J saying that NYSEG and its sister company Rochester Gas & Electric were under investigation by the New York State Public Service Commission upon its discovery of “thousands of complaints” against the utility in late 2022.
“The PSC takes customer bill complaints very seriously,” State Public Information Officer James Denn said in February. “Ensuring customer bills are accurate is the singular responsibility of the utility.”
Currently, the investigation is ongoing and any complaint can be taken at the complaint hotline number at 800-342-3377.
While she’s a little afraid of opening the next bill, Odle joked, she decided to come forward with her case, noting that people online were facing the same problem.
“Something needs to be done. Each time I go, the bill gets fixed, but this is a little absurd,” she said.
Alexis Arnold of NYSEG was able to investigate Odle’s case and said that the reason she’d been getting incorrect bills was due to the usage of a former tenant.
The process of billing at NYSEG is to get a reading every other month and base the in-between month on the usage the year before. Arnold said Odle did the right thing to call in the bill and encourages anyone with questions to call. She noted that customer service is fully staffed and 98% of calls are connected within 30 seconds.
“Smart meters are going to eliminate these problems,” she said. “There will be no more estimated readings and each actual read will occur electronically each month.”
Other complaints involving NYSEG in the immediate area included Susan Pelloth who was blindsided by a charge of $1,400 in April.
Pelloth said she still has not seen an audit review of her account, which she’s asked the utility for several times. Since, she pays her bill well ahead of time since the experience, but is “terrified” about getting another bill.
Tammy Ulrich of J. Fitzgerald Group, who called in their bad bills in February, said her bills, which were close to $1,500 a month for gas, have been resolved, but the only way they were able to was by filing with the state.
“It’s just an ongoing issue that you never know when it’s going to pop up again,” she said. “So I am a bit hesitant to say it’s resolved. It’s more like we are OK at the moment!”
