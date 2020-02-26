NYSEG and RG&E are urging customers to beware scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.
Both companies recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be NYSEG or RG&E employees or consultants, some with a corresponding forged caller ID, and seek the customers' personal or account information.
Additionally, some customers have reported calls threatening to cut their service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone using a prepaid debit card such as Green Dot.
That's a sure sign of a scam, parent company Avangrid advised in a statement this week.
"In some cases, the caller seems to have specific knowledge about the customers they are calling and will provide a callback number that spoofs a recorded greeting like that of the companies’ customer service line. Please note that NYSEG and RG&E provide notice before terminating a customer’s service for non-payment, and employees do not perform shut-offs during hours when the Customer Service Center is closed," the statement said.
Also, Avangrid warned, while inside gas meter inspections by NYSEG and RG&E contractors are taking place, "some bad actors have attempted to scam individuals by going door-to-door. Contractors working for NYSEG and RG&E will always carry proper identification."
NYSEG customers who question the legitimacy of a company contact should call (800) 572-1111 to verify it.
RG&E customers with concerns should call (800) 743-2110.
