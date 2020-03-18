NYSEG has suspended late-payment charges and inside meter readings in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company announced new measures Tuesday including:
— Shifting to estimated usage or readings reported by customers through NYSEG's mobile app.
— Closing its walk-in centers indefinitely. In lieu, customers are encouraged to make inquires via the mobile app, the company's website (nyseg.com) or the customer service phone number listed on bills. A list of authorized third-party pay agents can be found at the website.
The company previously announced temporary suspension of service shut-offs for non-payment.
To download its new, free mobile app, search "AVANGRID" in the Apple or Android app stores and select "NYSEG". The app can be used to report outages, as well.
