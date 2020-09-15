NYSEG is warning customers about scammers posing as employees or representatives of the energy company. Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.
The new scam attempts reportedly involve a call claiming an overcharge on the customer’s account and offering a future bill credit. The caller then asks the customer to provide more information. In addition, NYSEG said, customers have reported calls threatening to cut their service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone.
NYSEG has temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment.
Any customer who is uncertain about the legitimacy of a call involving their NYSEG account should call the phone number listed on their bill.
To spot a possible phone scammer, the company suggests asking the caller for the last five digits of your account, and if the caller does not have the numbers, hang up and call the police.
NYSEG also relayed that it does not require customers to purchase debit cards, such as Green Dot cards, to make payments, and customers should be wary of unexpected emails, particularly those containing links. To make payments, check balances and find other information, go to nyseg.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.