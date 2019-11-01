NYSEG: Power service restored for most Lockport customers

Nearly all of the NYSEG customers in Lockport who lost power in the wake of the Halloween wind storm are expected to have their services fully restored by late Saturday, according to representatives from New York State Electric and Gas.
In a release, the utility company said the number of customers in the Lockport area who were still without power had been reduced to just four by late Friday. NYSEG said it had restored service to 900 customers that were impacted by the storm. The company announced that it expects to restore 95% of customers impacted in those areas by 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the exception of some isolated small areas requiring off-road equipment, system reconstructions or customer equipment repairs.
NYSEG noted that company crews have continued work to assess damage, perform make safe activities, clear roads and make repairs. The utility company indicated that crews will continue working throughout the night and until every customer is restored. More than 1,400 field personnel were engaged in restoration efforts across the state.
