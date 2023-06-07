Power went out downtown about 6 a.m. Wednesday and did not come back on until 1:30 p.m., prompting the closure of some county offices for the day and worries about losses sustained by affected small businesses.
About 90 properties were affected, including commercial buildings such as the Bewley Building at Main and Market streets, Scripts cafe and Historic Palace Theatre on East Avenue, Lockview Plaza on Main near Pine Street, and 135 Main St., where the offices of the Union-Sun & Journal and a couple of law firms are located.
The Niagara County office building at 111 Main St. was ordered closed, affecting operations of the DMV, Office for the Aging, Board of Elections, Probation Department, Risk & Insurance Services, Human Resources and Civil, Service. People who had appointments at the Lockport DMV office were encouraged to go to the North Tonawanda or Niagara Falls office instead, or reschedule.
Meanwhile, temporary four-way stops were set up at the intersections of Main and Cottage, Pine, Market and Elm streets, since the traffic lights were out.
Late Wednesday afternoon, a NYSEG representative, who would only state her first name, Autumn, said it's possible the outage was caused by a system upgrade that the utility is undertaking.
At Micro Graphics, 36 Main St., owner-operator Jack Florio said his print shop did not lose power for a sustained period, the power only went out briefly as part of a test by NYSEG, but in the process a piece of equipment was "fried." Florio said he was not notified beforehand by NYSEG and should have been, so he could turn off breakers and avoid a surge.
“During one test one of my hubs got fried. They should’ve told us they were going to do a test,” Florio said.
The NYSEG representative said she did not know whether downtown customers were notified about upgrade work taking place this week. "We usually do a blast call the day before," she said, "but it's from a number that a lot of people wouldn't answer it. I wouldn't."
As rumors circulated during the outage, concerning how long it might last, Franklin Rezarch expressed concern for his shop, B&D Bagels at Lockview Plaza, if the outage was to last more than a day.
“My deep freeze will only stay so long,” he said. “All of us have a lot of inventory, and hearing power might be out for a couple of days, it gets you nervous."
Also along Main Street, Tom's Diner was closed for the day, but George Fritz decided to keep Mills Jewelers open.
“We just go with the flow. Whatever happens we have to deal with it,” Fritz said. “We’re all here working on our phones. We’re open.”
About noontime at the Bewley Building, employees of various small businesses stood outside waiting and wondering when power would be restored.
“We’re all in the dark here,” said Michelle Santaloci, an employee of Great Lakes Asset Solutions. “We're on the third floor and I got here at 6:45 a.m. and there was no power.”
