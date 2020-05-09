NYSEG warns customers of new scam attempts

NYSEG is urging customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.
NYSEG has recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants of the company. Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.
Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone. This is a sure sign of a scam. Any customer who is uncertain whether a call is genuine or has questions about the status of their account is encouraged to call the phone number provided on their bill.
Please note that NYSEG has temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment during this public health crisis. Furthermore, as part of the companies’ COVID-19 response, NYSEG employees are not entering customers’ homes or going door-to-door for non-emergency work.
The company also offered customers some additional helpful tips:
• NYSEG accepts a variety of payment methods, and Customer Care representatives will work with individual customers to help them pay down outstanding balances and maintain service. The company will never demand customers to purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards to make payments.
• If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities. Never give out personal or account information to a caller.
• NYSEG employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.
• Be suspicious of unexpected emails from NYSEG, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before clicking links. If you’re not certain, you can make credit card payments, check balances and find other information at nyseg.com
When making a payment by phone, always use company phone numbers: NYSEG customers can call 800.600.2275.
