Oak Orchard Health opens Medina office

MEDINA — A new local health care option exists after the Tuesday opening of Oak Orchard Health primary care facility at 911 West Center St. The site is the former office of Dr. Surinder Bath, who retired last year.
Mary Ann Pettibon, chief executive officer of Oak Orchard Health, said the agency has been proving primary health care in Orleans County for nearly 50 years.
“When this office was vacated ... we recognized we could provide needed services in this local location,” she said.
Oak Orchard Health serves 30,000 patients annually from 10 locations in Western New York.
Heading the medical team in Medina is Michelle Okonieczny, a family nurse practitioner who joined Oak Orchard Health about five years ago and has been nursing for more than 12 years. She has bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Rochester and is currently enrolled in a doctorate program at the University of Buffalo.
“I am happy to serve the community I live in,” Okonieczny said.
With her in the office are Betsy Phinney and Theresa Gurney, formerly with Dr. Bath, Shentelle Shaffer, a licensed practical nurse, and office manager Alicia Fletcher.
The dedication ceremony included remarks by Mayor Mike Sidari, who said it was tough to get health care providers in a small town, and Medina is happy to have Oak Orchard Health here.
