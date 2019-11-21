With absentee ballots counted in the 1st Ward alderman contest, it has become clear that Lockport Democrats did not pick up a single seat on the Common Council this election cycle.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates, a Republican, widened his vote margin with absentee votes tacked on Thursday.
On election night, only eight votes separated Oates and his Democratic challenger, Paul Beakman, Jr.; the live vote count was 404-396. After counting of absentee ballots, the vote totals were raised to 429 for Oates and 412 for Beakman, according to county Democratic election commissioner Lora Allen.
"I would like to thank all the residents of the 1st Ward and all of those who supported me. A special thanks out to my campaign manager, my father, John Oates," Oates said. "I'm looking forward to working with the mayor and the new council. I'd also like to add a special thanks to my opponent for a good, positive campaign and I wish him the best for any future endeavors that he may pursue."
Beakman commended Oates for running a positive campaign and said he is open to running for local office again, considering the final vote count in this race.
"I'm happy as a first-time candidate to come within 17 votes," Beakman said. "I would hope this is a wakeup call to Joe that the residents of the 1st Ward wanted results and action on the part of their alderman."
Although Oates himself ran a clean campaign, Beakman said he was "throughly disgusted" by three mailers sent out that portrayed him as aligned with Democrats like Governor Andrew Cuomo and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"Anyone that knows me knows I'm a very conservative police officer and that I strongly support our Bill of Rights," Beakman said, adding that a look at his record as president of the Western New York Association of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel shows he has been "extremely critical of Governor Andrew Cuomo."
