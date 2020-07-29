Oates questions residency requirement memo

A legal opinion on residency issued by city attorney Laura Miskell Benedict was questioned by First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates during the Common Council's Wednesday meeting.
Miskell Benedict said she was tasked, earlier this week, with answering the legal question of who provides waivers on the city residency requirement for employees and what the standards are for issuing a waiver.
Miskell Benedict determined the appointing entity is the one that provides the waiver and the waiver depends on certain circumstances such as qualifications or difficulty in filling the position.
Oates asked Miskell Benedict where in the city charter she saw language to arrive at that opinion.
He later told the Union-Sun & Journal that in the past the Common Council had voted on residency waivers, and he wondered where in the charter it says that the mayor or the appointing body, rather than the council, votes on them. Oates questioned what the process is for waiving the residency requirement, specifically how the waiving and and the reasoning behind it are recorded.
Deputy city attorney Jason Cafarella, a Niagara Falls resident, said certain Common Council members have had lingering concerns over his non-city residency.
According to Miskell Benedict, there is no issue with Cafarella's residency as the mayor has the authority to grant a waiver since she is the appointing entity for the Corporation Counsel office. The Lockport city attorney and deputy city attorneys are appointed by the mayor on an annual basis.
"As it stands right now there is no issue with Jason Cafarella's residency," Miskell Benedict asserted.
