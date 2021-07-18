Office for the Aging handing out  farmers market coupons

The Niagara County Office for the Aging has begun distributing farmers’ market coupon booklets at sites throughout Niagara County.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, provided by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, provides coupons to all who meet age and income requirements. Each booklet contains five coupons worth $4 each ($20 total) which can be used to buy fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout New York State.
To qualify of coupons, seniors must be 60 years of age and either entitled to receive, SSI, Public Assistance, SNAP, or Section 8 Housing subsidy OR be within monthly income guidelines as follows:
• $1,986 for a one- person household,
• $2,686 for a two- person household
• $3,386 for a three-person household
“We very much encourage senior across Niagara County who quality to take advantage of these coupons and purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers,” said Darlene DiCarlo, director of the Office for the Aging. “We have distributing at sites across the county to make it easy to get your coupons.”
Upcoming distribution sites include:
• Monday — Pine Senior Housing, 6231 Tonawanda Creek N, Lockport, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
• Wednesday — Canterbury Senior Housing, 4057 Crescent Drive, North Tonawanda, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
• Wednesday — Lockport Community Farmers Market, 57 Canal Street, Lockport, 2 to 6 p.m.
• Thursday — Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St, Newfane, 10 a.m. to noon
• Saturday — Lockport Community Farmers Market, 57 Canal Street, Lockport, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• July 26 — Niagara Towers, 901 Cedar Ave, Niagara Falls, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• July 29 — Spallino Towers, 720 10 th Street, Niagara Falls, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
• July 29 — Wrobel Towers, 800 Niagara Avenue, Niagara Falls, 11 a.m. to noon.
• July 31 — Lockport Community Farmers Market, 57 Canal Street, Lockport, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.