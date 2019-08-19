Former Common Council member Amanda Alexander will keep up her challenge of 5th Ward Alderman Rick E. Abbott, and 3rd Ward Alderman Mark S. Devine will run unopposed, after winning their primary election contests earlier this summer.
Alexander, who served one term as the 2nd Ward alderwoman in 2008-2009, bested Abbott with 57 to 31 votes for the Democratic party line, despite running a late write-in campaign.
Meanwhile, Devine, a Republican who is backed by the city Democratic committee, easily beat Rikki Cason for the Republican, Independence and Conservative ballot lines. Cason suspended her campaign shortly before the June 25 primary election, too late to be removed from the ballot.
The Niagara County Board of Election posted official primary results, which included absentee and write-in vote counts, late last month.
Mayor Michelle Roman, a Democrat, held onto her narrow win for the Independence party line over Republican challenger David Wohleben, who is now the 4th Ward alderman. Roman received 34 votes to Wohleben's 32.
Democratic candidates also held off a series of Republican challenges for the Working Families party line, including Wendy Guild Swearingen over Ransomville-based Legislator Clyde Burmaster, former Lockport alderman Anita Mullane over Legislature Chairman Keith McNall, Roman over Wohleben, Michael P. MacDonald over city treasurer candidate Sue Mawhiney, Alderman-At-Large candidate Douglas Nicholson over Republican candidate Ellen Schratz, Paul M. Beakman, Jr. over 1st Ward Alderman Joseph Oates and 2nd Ward alderman candidate Steven P. Allore over candidate Luke Kantor.
The official primary results also cemented victories by two Republican incumbents in Cambria.
Town Supervisor Wright Ellis beat winery owner Shane Gustafson 271 to 203 for the Republican nomination. Councilman Matthew P. Foe and challenger Benjamin Mussall held onto their victories over Councilman Joseph Ohol and challenger David Edbauer for the Republican party line. The Democratic ballot line went to Ohol and Edbauer, who got 67 and 74 votes, respectively, over Foe's 38 and Mussall's 50.
Ellis also got the better of Gustafson for the Independence party line — 24 to five votes. In the four-way race for two Cambria council seats, the Independence line went to Foe and Mussall.
