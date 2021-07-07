OLCOTT — Dave Hedley, owner of Hedley Boatyard in Olcott, hosted a gathering of town and state officials to break ground on a $14 million project to put in a breakwater wall for Olcott Inner Harbor.
The project is being funded through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) which was created after two historic floods in 2017 and again in 2019. To lessen the impact of future high water incidents, communities along Lake Ontario were able to apply for a piece of $300 million set aside to support anti-flooding infrastructure projects.
Hedley made no bones about it. He said this project would protect his great-grandfather’s business of which he is the fourth generation owner.
“It’s going to save this business,” Hedley said. “Over the past four years we haven’t been able to rent out 40 docks because of a rough harbor. This will calm the water down and we can put more docks out.”
Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said that the project has been kicked around ever since he first started working for the town 38 years ago. The problem was that the funding for it couldn’t be found. Horanburg noted that the project will be completed by Christmas, a great gift for his final month of his his final term in office.
“This project is amazing,” he said. “It’s 50-60 years of work and it’s finally coming through. We just couldn’t get it together. Whether it was the federal or the state, we couldn’t accumulate all the money together that we needed. It was the only reason we couldn’t do it.”
Horanburg was among the officials who talked to the crowd of about 50 people about the project. Other speakers included Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse, who is running for the supervisor seat that Horanburg is retiring from, as well as Department of Environmental Conservation Great Lakes Basin Programs Coordinator Don Zelanzy, and last, but not least, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.
“This does feel like the end of a very long journey. It’s a long time coming,” Hochul said, noting that her friendship with Horanburg has been strong for many years. “In 2017, when we had the 100-year event, you remember that phrase? It was like, if we get through this, we’re good for awhile. … Then two years later there was another 100-year event!”
"They talk about it taking a village to raise a child, well in this case it was a town to bring back a community," Hochuel said, praising elected officials and their support staff. "And now we're at the point where we're finally going to say, 'We're going to win!' We're going to be able to victorious over mother nature, and whatever she chooses to throw our way!"
Among the economic developments that will come in the wake of the project include Hedley’s plans to build shops with hotel rooms above them, as well as a restaurant on the eastern shore of the harbor.
“I want Olcott to be a destination for people to come to and stay awhile,” he said.
