Neighbors of the former Niagara County infirmary have been staunchly opposed to a proposed affordable housing and drug rehab facility being built on that property — and one of the opponents has come up with a new concern.
Cazenovia Recovery Systems is proposing to redevelop 360 Davison Road as a residential treatment facility and affordable housing.
In 2018, Niagara County sold the former Niagara County infirmary to LHC Holdings, a subsidiary of Mulvey Construction Company, for $100,000. County Manager Richard Updegrove confirmed that a potter’s field, a cemetery for the indegent, was not part of the sale of the property.
Ursula Petraetis, a retired nurse and Lockport resident, raised concern about bodies being buried beyond the marked boundaries of the potter’s field.
Petraetis said after researching the history of potter’s fields that if a poor person died of a contagious disease they would not be buried within the main boundaries of the potter’s field.
“They were not buried right within the main boundaries of the potters field ... They would bury them aside. Somewhere else. Other than in the main boundaries of the cemetery,” she said.
Petraetis observed how bodies were just found under the Audubon Golf Course, which was the site of the Erie County Poorhouse, according to WBFO.
She said she does not want the land to be disturbed because if there is bodies underneath they deserve proper respect.
“I don’t want any of this land disturbed because I truly believe that there are poor souls that have been forgotten ... Very few people even realize that there is a potters field there,” Petraetis said.
Craig Bacon, deputy Niagara County historian, who has done research on the Davison Road property and its history said he believes it’s “unlikely” there are bodies buried outside the general area of the cemetery.
“I think it’s unlikely and there are markers out there denoting where the cemetery is and those are rough,” Bacon said, adding that would have been more common in potters fields before the 20th century, but this one was built in 1915. He also observed there was no pest house on the property, which would have housed people with infectious diseases.
Bacon added that a 1958 aerial view of the property shows a distinction between farmland and the cemetery, which lessens the possibility of there being bodies outside the marked cemetery. Burials happened until 1960, with burials beginning to be phased out starting in 1958, according to Bacon.
Edward Cichon, Cazenovia’s spokesperson, called the concerns “unfounded.”
“The known burial locations from the previous use of the infirmary are well outside the bounds of the property we’re considering for our project. As such, we believe that these concerns are unfounded,” Cichon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.