The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls has been excluded, along with all malls, gyms and movie theaters, from reopening when Phase 4 arrives, the last phase of reopening.
The retail establishment is known to attract shoppers locally, and from afar. It’s been named one of the Top 10 Best Outlet Centers in the U.S. and offers over 200 brand names in a variety of stores like Banana Republic, Adidas, Foot Locker and Pacsun. Gathering places are also available, such as the food court next to the Gap.
As reported by local press earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said there will be no Phase 5 and individual industries will reopen when given the green light after Phase 4 has begun.
“The longer the malls remain closed, the more it will have severe (financial) impact on all the towns and cities in Niagara County,” said Lee Wallace, supervisor of the Town of Niagara. “The longer this continues, the worse it’ll get.”
The Town of Niagara has enjoyed a relationship with the Fashion Outlets for over three decades. The mall sits on nearly 74 acres of the town and has been called a virtual cash machine for sales tax revenue which is at a rate of 4% for Niagara county and an additional 4% for New York state.
“We are disappointed with the decision,” Wallace continued. “Maybe some lobbying will help.”
Niagara County 5th District Leg. Christopher Robins noted the inequality between stores within the mall and those outside. Walmart, he said, has been open this whole time.
“My main concern isn’t the Nike store,” Robins said of the businesses that cannot reopen in the mall. “My main concern is with the mom and pop stores.”
Robins said he is worried that small businesses will never recuperate from the economic shutdown, which was the result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, and who will close permanently by the time the reopening allows them to conduct business.
Most of the stores in the Fashion Outlets are closed, but some businesses have remained open through curbside pick-up programs. These include Coach, Forever 21, Kate Spade New York, Kirkland’s, Levi’s, the Shoe Dept. Encore and the Uniform Outlet.
