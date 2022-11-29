NORTH TONAWANDA — A manufacturer of durable oxygen generators on Tuesday announced its plan to invest $1 million in expansion and new product development at its Wurlitzer Drive plant.
Oxygen Generating Systems Intl. (OGSI) makes a range of oxygen generators for applications such as disaster preparedness, healthcare and semiconductor manufacturing. According to Empire State Development, OGSI's new owner, NOVAIR, headquartered in France, is aiming to expand its U.S. operations by moving some Miami-based production from another recently acquired company, America Energy, to North Tonawanda. America Energy fabricates air compressors and various pump systems. In addition NOVAIR plans to bring to North Tonawanda nitrogen generator technology from its holding in Italy.
Empire State Development said it will provide up to $170,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in return for NOVAIR's creation of 12 new jobs at OGSI within five years.
NOVAIR is a leading manufacturer of on-site gas production systems for healthcare and industrial applications, according to Empire State Development.
