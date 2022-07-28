A beach advisory at Olcott Beach was rescinded on Thursday. Water quality is again suitable for recreational swimming, the county health department announced.
The beach was closed Tuesday after surveillance sampling showed unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality. Retesting on Wednesday showed the problem was cleared up.
For more information about water quality at bathing beaches in Niagara County, visit www.niagaracounty.com/health or call David Drust, principal public health engineer, at 716-439-7451.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.