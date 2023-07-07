A beach advisory at Olcott Beach was rescinded on Friday. Water quality is again suitable for recreational swimming, the county health department announced.
The beach was closed Wednesday after surveillance sampling showed higher than safe levels of bacteria in the lake water.
For more information about water quality at bathing beaches in Niagara County, visit www.niagaracounty.com/health or call David Drust, principal public health engineer, at 716-439-7451.
