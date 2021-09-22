OLCOTT — Perhaps no one appreciates the work being done at Olcott Harbor more than Ann Raskopf and her husband John.
The Raskopfs have spent most of the summer on their back deck overlooking the harbor on Eighteen Mile Creek, watching giant excavators on barges load rocks to build a breakwall in Lake Ontario. Some of the rocks weigh seven to eight tons each, according to Ann.
“The work started in June and most of us on our street have spent the summer watching the workers,” she said. “They are so nice. We wave and they wave back. We asked them in the beginning if they minded us watching, and they said no.”
Ann’s love of Olcott and her creekside home go back a century and a half. The property where she and John live belonged to her grandparents.
“My grandmother Catherine Teal was born here in 1870,” Ann said.
When Ann's dad inherited the property, he tore down the home that his father built and raised another one in its place. When Ann and John acquired the property, they tore down the house her father built and replaced it with their modern two-story home.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Ann said. “My dad used to say he’d never see a breakwall in his lifetime. Now John and I spend at least five hours a day watching it being built. It’s what we do along the harbor: sit and watch and wave to the workers.”
Ann credits former Gov. Andrew Cuomo with paving the way for breakwall construction when he visited Olcott Harbor in 2017, in the midst of a record high-water year for Lake Ontario. Olcott is the lowest harbor on the lake, according to Ann.
Next, she said, Newfane town supervisor Tim Horanburg put things into motion to get the breakwall built.
“He worked tirelessly to get this going,” she said. “They hope to be done by the end of October. That’s way ahead of schedule.”
Ann knows well the benefits of having a breakwall at the end of the harbor.
“See those white caps out on the lake?” she said, pointing beyond the breakwall. “Now look here in the harbor, how calm the water is. Already, the breakwall is helping.”
Prior to its construction, incredible waves came down the channel.
“There was nothing to protect us or the Yacht Club,” Ann said. “Now they expect the wave action in the harbor basin to be less than one foot.”
According to Ann, Olcott Yacht Club and Hedley Boat Co. will both be able to put in new boat slips when harbor improvements are completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.