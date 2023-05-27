A local favorite in Olcott is reopening for the season this Memorial Day weekend.
This year marks the 21st year in business for the Olcott Carousel Park. On Friday afternoon, park manager Rosemary Sansone was “putting the finishing touches” on months of planning and preparations ahead of the park’s opening day today.
The park’s main attraction, a Herschell-Spillman 2-row carousel from 1928 will be in full swing once again after receiving an extensive restoration a couple years ago. Anyone riding the carousel can also take in the views of nearby Lake Ontario during their ride.
“It’s one of the very few that overlooks a lake too. You can just see it straight through,” Sansone said.
In addition to the carousel, the park has many vintage rides that have some local connections, including three kiddie car rides that date back to the 1940s and 1950s.
There are also seven lanes of ski-ball had been acquired from several parks including the former Olcott Amusement Park, Crystal Beach Amusement Park and the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sansone said.
In the middle of the park is a ferris wheel that was originally from notable Niagara Falls establishment, Page’s Whistle Pig.
In front of that ride, reads a sign that reads “building memories for a new generation.”
“That’s why we have (that sign up there), so that people can bring their children, grandchildren and ride rides that they did,” she said.
Besides the rides, the park has a vintage arcade, daily magic shows from Rob and Carol Allen and one of the park’s most popular attractions, the pick-up-a-duck game, Sansone said.
The park will also be brining back its Christmas in July and Park After Dark events that were apart of their 20th anniversary celebrations last year.
Sansone said she is looking forward to seeing the kids at the park once again.
“They’ll come in and then organ will be playing and they start marching, jumping and hopping. Then all of a sudden they’ll burst away from the parents screaming and running up to get on the rides,” she said.
The park will be open from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday and Monday and will be open from Friday to Sunday until Labor Day. The cost of admission is just 25 cents.
