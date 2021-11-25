Olcott church mural getting a lot of attention

OLCOTT — Olcott United Methodist Church is getting a lot of looks these days following the completion of a mural by a local artist.
Jessica Tomaino, who runs the WAHI art studio in Newfane, began work on the mural in August and managed to complete the project in early November.
The mural depicts the bible story of the ‘Second miraculous catch of fish,’ where several of Jesus Christ’s disciples go fishing but fail to catch any fish, until Christ encourages them to try one more time, and they manage to fill their net. Given how Olcott is a fishing tourism destination, it was seen as an appropriate story to depict on a mural.
Brian Scott, the pastor of the church, thought of Tomaino first for painting the mural on account of her being married to his nephew. The wall for the mural was also seen as desirable, since it faced an open lot that could be easily seen by passing traffic.
Tomaino has had prior experience with painting indoor murals. She’s painted a mural at the North Tonawanda Spot Coffee, and drew a seasonal chalk mural at You and Me Boutique in Lewiston, though she hadn’t painted many outdoor murals prior to this.
“This was my first major outdoor mural that wasn’t on a barn,” she said.
Tomaino felt particularly proud that the money spent on the mural would be going back into helping the development of her nonprofit art studio. Tomaino claimed that WAHI studio struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the money gained from painting the mural is a great deal of help for them, and their art programs.
She also hopes that the mural can help bring more mural tourism to Olcott, which already has several colorful murals, like one depicting the Beatles' Abbey Road walk, which can be seen directly across the street from the Olcott United Methodist Church.
“People stop and take a picture with it, use a hashtag on social media,” Tomaino said. “The next thing you know people are coming down to take pictures with it. Murals have been their own source of tourism draw.”
Scott also feels happy with how the colorful project turned out.
“It worked out well, and I absolutely love it.” Scott said, “I think it makes a great addition to this community.”
