Harbor stabilization efforts in the Olcott have run into an obstacle after construction bids for the projects came back being too high to qualify for REDI project reimbursement.
The initial winning bid from Cerrone Construction came back over budget by about $600,000. Cerrone’s bid was just over $2 million, and the limit is about $1.74 million. Cerrone is also currently building the new berm on the western side of Olcott Harbor. Due to costs being too high, the bids had to be rejected, according to Newfane town laws.
David Hedley, owner of Hedley Boatyard, is looking to shore up the protection on his own property with the construction of a sheet pile wall in his boatyard. Without the wall, he feels he will struggle to run his business during the peak boating seasons.
“Not having the sheet pile wall put in here is really hurting this boatyard,” Hedley said. Those berths are temporary. I can’t rent them out because I don’t have any water or electricity running to them, and you can’t expect people to jump from the old concrete wall to the new docks. I can’t rent them out even though they’re a desirable area for boaters.”
Hedley has been looking to put money owed to him through reimbursements from REDI projects that were done on his property, however, he is still in the process of exchanging paperwork with Empire State Development, and won’t be able to receive those reimbursements until that process has been completed.
“The money they promised me was due to the high water in 2017 and 2019. This was due to me investing into putting in new sheet piling to protect the property from future floods. I applied for it, and got a letter back in 2020 saying we qualified for the maximum of $200,000.”
The project components that Hedley put in for this included raising the elevation of land, installation of floating docks, replacing water and electricity outlets, and installation of sheet piling.
DEC Public Information Officer and REDI External Affairs Representative Nance Arquiett issued a statement when asked about how soon the funding arrives for specific REDI project reimbursements, which read as follows:
“REDI funding reimbursement can occur in several different ways including pay by invoice or reimbursement to localities for eligible project costs as documented in each project’s grant disbursement agreement. Specific questions related to funding should be directed to the local project owner and their respective funding authority, either Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) or Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC).”
As for how the town is looking to move forward with its own inner harbor stabilization plans, Supervisor John Syracuse said in a statement that Newfane’s town engineer is still looking through options available to them.
Hedley has been making long-term plans to build a hotel on his property called “Olcott Harbor Central,” which would be able to cater to the waterfront tourism of the Olcott area. However, he says that he can’t begin construction until he’s able to build the sheet pile wall.
Assuming Hedley’s funding comes in, he thinks that he could be able to have the wall built within three weeks to a month. He’s emphasized that his frustration with this process is due to the bureaucracy that he’s having to deal with.
“I know why it’s like this, it’s because the state wants to make sure no one takes advantage of taxpayer dollars, which I can understand,” said Hedley. “But all you have to do is come down here and see all the work that we’ve put into the place.
