Olcott Polar Bear tradition endures

OLCOTT — With the warmth it was less polar and more “bear” and “bare.” In the 60 mph gusts, it was more wind and even less swim.
“Everything but the shore’s ice block is melted out,” observed volunteer Bill Rosenberg as he escorted the 53rd Olcott Lions Club Polar Bear Swim for Sight’s first “swimmers” along the deep muddy path from Krull Park to the Lake Ontario shoreline on Sunday. A square from the shoreline to the 5-foot-deep water was dug by a Case crane so participants could enter the 35-degree waters.
A beer-drinking nun, Hulk Hogan, Captain America, Bigfoot and the Lake Ontario-ness monster all made appearances at Krull Park, along with someone who appeared to be a hobo but claimed he was deceased rock star Jim Morrison. “Jim” asked this correspondent for $2, which, in this pathetic case, was provided.
Dressed and built like a professional Olcott Polar Bear athlete, Lori Mroz of Buffalo has been going in for a decade.
“I like the organization, that you can tell participant safety is number one,” said Mroz. “This year, it was so warm, there was really no ice in the swimming arena. In the past it was very, very cold and you could slice your legs up at the lake entrance and exit.”
Mroz quoted the classic Olcott Polar Bear philosophy. “A Polar Bear is not a Polar Bear unless you are completely submerged. There is no tippy-toe here.”
Event sponsor Mike White, owner of M.H. White Roofing, Siding & Windows, said he was happy there were “no big issues” and “everybody had fun tonight,” in reference to the 1980s Wang Chung song, “Everybody Have Fun Tonight.”
Michelle Burdick of the town of Lockport took a tour bus with her sister Mary and other family members to attend the event. She said, “There’s only one event like this around here.” As her blond hair danced around her face in the wind, she commented, “The wind is why so many are inside rather than at the park.”
The “family” event hosted several streetside vendors along Main Street, which seemed more like the county fair with adults and children shouting out market wares from local wines and beer to Girl Scout cookies. Cookie vendor Saundra Rafferty of Lockport pulled a wagon load of different varieties, as she was accompanied by young ones dressed in cookie boxes.
The ear-splitting winds and Waylon Jennings music made conversation difficult at the lakeside entrance to the park, where “What?” and “Pardon me?” became the interview mantras.
The event was also a rather hilarious “dog show” with many locals walking along with their pooches, toy dogs rather victimized by the 60 mph gusts at the lake’s lookout point.
Covey’s Cove owner Mike Rann recalled that his late father, Mike, organized the event for decades from his tavern, The Black Stallion.
“Dad was a creative showman like PT Barnum. He got people involved and made everyone feel special — that was his thing, customer service, making everyone feel special. Everyone has a story from The Black Stallion,” Rann said.
Rann’s sister, Ange, took the plunge. She had the post-swim glow, noting “the water was refreshing and invigorating.”
Covey’s and Bob Stedman’s Maxwell Station had customers “five deep” at the bar footrails, while local bands belted out rock classics to riotous rebel yells and dancing.
Ange Rann recalled the “old days” when the winter swim was just a big party. “It started as a fiesta and now, for so long it has been a charity event with a point, when we began freezin’ for a reason.”
Three-hundred fifty swimmers registered for this year's Swim for Sight but only 270 made it into the water, according to Lions Club organizer Bill Clark. The numbers are down from the pre-Covid average 400 participants. The crowd of spectators seemed thinner this year, too. Perhaps it was the weather.
Wondering if climate change might be to blame for the high winds and unseasonably warm temperatures?
John Farfaglia, horticulture educator at the Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension, doubts it. He said the warmth and wind seemed “more like an anomaly.”
“An indicator of climate change would be if we had a month of warmth like that rather than just one day,” he said.
The decrease in local annual rates of snowfall would be “closer” to actual environmental change in Western New York, he added.
TOP FUNDRAISERS
According to Olcott Lion Bill Clark, an organizer of the annual Polar Bear Swim For Sight, these "polar bears" were the top fundraisers in the 2022 charity event:
Largest single fundraiser — Eoin Walsh, $2,300
Second largest fundraiser — Lance Friedman, $2,000
Largest group contributor — Holly Fiore of Wendel company. $1,800.
