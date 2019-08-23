Old Fort Niagara hosting season-ending reenactment

Old Fort Niagara is hosting its final reenactment of the season, the “War of 1812 Encampment,” on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at the National Historic Landmark in Niagara County. This encampment portrays the British attack on Fort Niagara during the American occupation in December 1813 and includes a special evening battle and daily activities for all.
“Picture being as close to Canada as we are today while engaging in cannon fire across the Niagara River. That’s what it was like at Fort Niagara in 1813 during the War of 1812,” said Robert Emerson, executive director of the Old Fort Niagara Association. “The upcoming encampment shows and tells the story of surrender of the fort to the British, which was the last time Fort Niagara was engaged in military conflict on our turf.”
During the day on Saturday and Sunday, re-enactors will present demonstrations and visitors can be part of living history for the weekend. Additional activities include daily battle re-enactments, children’s games, recruiting programs, displays of equipment, military music, artillery firings, and soldiers’ daily life tasks.
The cost to attend the event is $14 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under, and free to members of the Old Fort Niagara Association. Event information is also available at: www.oldfortniagara.org/event/100153/war-of-1812-encampment.
Old Fort Niagara (www.oldfortniagara.org) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in August and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in September. Admissions end 30 minutes before closing. Old Fort Niagara is a Registered National Historic Landmark and New York State Historic Site operated by the Old Fort Niagara Association (a not-for-profit organization) in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
