Old Niagara Road Bridge in the town was reopened to traffic on Tuesday, upon completion of rehabilitation work, county Legislator Will Collins, R-Lockport, announced. The bridge goes over the Somerset Railroad.
“The bridge is actually opening ahead of schedule, so we very much appreciate the work of our Public Works team, the contractors and the construction workers who really moved this project along,” said Collins, who chairs the legislature's infrastructure committee. “We are very much focused on keeping up on our road and bridge maintenance to ensure we get the entire useful life out of our infrastructure.”
