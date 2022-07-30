Old Olcott Days are returning to the Lake Ontario shoreline today. The admission-free event taking place at Ye Olde Log Cabin in Krull Park highlights the hamlet’s history through artifacts collected from the 1880s to the 1980s.
“We probably have about a hundred years worth of things,” said event organizer Stella Wilson.
Wilson said the goal is to change out some of what gets put on display each year, and this year several new items on show are from the Olcott Beach Hotel, which burned in 1936. Among the artifacts is a railroad spike from International Railway Company’s miniature railroad that took people from the old trolley station to the Rialto Amusement Park, which was demolished in 1928.
Other items include various photos, maps and news articles referencing Olcott’s history, as well as tokens from the old trolley service, and parts of the original log cabin that was on the site of the current one.
Wilson has encouraged people to bring their own Olcott artifacts that they might be interested in showing, and telling their stories.
The documentary “I Remember Olcott” will be shown continuously on the cabin porch. A photo board placed near the cabin will be available for taking photos in the style of the old Bachman Photography studio, which was located in Krull Park prior to the 1930s. Recently-placed boards for checkers and tic-tac-toe have been set up on the site of the two old drinking fountains in the park; pieces will be provided.
Old Olcott Days was moved to Ye Olde Log Cabin after its construction in 2016. Prior to them, the annual event took place at Olcott Beach Carousel Park, which still contributes several displays for Old Olcott Days.
Wilson is eager to see others enjoy the displays as much as she does.
“I love the history. It’s my hometown where I lived my whole life. There’s a lot of history in Olcott,” she said.
Old Olcott Days is ongoing from noon to 5 p.m. today and Sunday.
