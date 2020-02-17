Olmsted Campus plan unveiled

The Richardson Center Corporation, non-profit steward of the Richardson Olmsted Campus, hosted a public information session Thursday with Savarino Companies to unveil details for the rehabilitation of two more buildings of the National Historic Landmark. The plans continue the implementation of the 2008 Master Plan developed with the community through a series of public meetings.
Savarino Companies plans to rehabilitate two buildings connected to the eastern wing of Hotel Henry into an affordable live/work apartment community. The project will feature a variety of workspaces and amenities as well as one-and-two-bedroom affordable apartments aiming to attract local creative professionals. Apartments could be available for lease as early as 2022. The RCC and Savarino Companies are inviting the community to submit suggestions for naming the project by emailing info@richardson-olmsted.com.
“We’re very pleased and excited by the opportunity to take on this challenge to restore and transform a landmark property into an affordable live/work community unlike anything that currently exists in the City of Buffalo, said Savarino Companies Development Manager Courtney Cox. “Our plan to create a community rich with useful amenities – art studios, exhibit space, workshops, culinary space, and more – for the people that enhance the cultural offerings in our city will be a dynamic addition to the Richardson Olmsted Campus.”
Added RCC President Mark Mortenson, “We are excited to partner with Savarino Companies on this project as not only will it provide unique opportunities for local creatives to have a 24/7 space where they can live and work amongst each other to foster creativity and collaboration, but, importantly, we are able to save another original patient wing building and dining hall dating from the 1920s on the Campus.”
The RCC also announced at the public information session that it will be converting a parking space on the campus into a Reddy Bike rack this spring. Additionally, RCC will be convening community organizations to create a pedestrian and bicycle plan for the area to better connect destinations and is seeking funding from the Department of Transportation.
The RCC is the steward of the 13 total buildings and 42 acres of surrounding grounds that comprise the Richardson Olmsted Campus. Leveraging New York State funding, the RCC led the transformation of three buildings into the Hotel Henry Urban Resort and Conference Center, 100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry, and the future Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo.
The other four vacant buildings on the Richardson Olmsted Campus include two that are adjacent to Hotel Henry and are being held for an expansion opportunity for the hotel. There is also a barn located on the northern part of the property near SUNY Buffalo State and the former men’s kitchen that are pending new uses.
The preservation of the Richardson Olmsted Campus has received national attention for its creativity, commitment to community involvement, and massive scale. In 2018, the Richardson Olmsted Campus received the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Driehaus Preservation Award.
For more information on upcoming meetings and development news, please visit www.richardson-olmsted.com.
