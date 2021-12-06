ALBANY — Four more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York, bringing the state's number of cases up to 12, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.
Two of the latest cases were found upstate, in Oneida County, and the other two were in Long Island's Suffolk County. Of the previous eight cases, one was in Suffolk County and seven in New York City.
Hochul said none of the four latest cases was related to a three-day anime festival in New York City in November, which a Minnesota man who later tested positive for the omicron variant attended.
There's still a lot to determine about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can evade vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.
Cases have been found in states around the country.
Many critical questions about omicron remain unanswered, including whether the virus causes milder or more severe illness and how much it might evade immunity from past COVID-19 illness or vaccines.
On the issue of spread, scientists point to what’s happening in South Africa, where omicron was first detected. Omicron’s speed in infecting people and achieving near dominance in South Africa has health experts worried that the country is at the start of a new wave that may come to overwhelm hospitals.
The new variant rapidly moved South Africa from a period of low transmission, averaging less than 200 new cases per day in mid-November, to more than 16,000 per day over the weekend. Omicron accounts for more than 90% of the new cases in Gauteng province, the epicenter of the new wave, according to experts. The new variant is rapidly spreading and achieving dominance in South Africa’s eight other provinces.
