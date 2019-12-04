On-air threat against EC Executive being probed

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Wednesday asked multiple enforcement agencies to investigate what sounded to him like a threat against him and his family made by a caller to a Western New York radio show who identified himself as being from Lockport.
On Tuesday, a caller described on the WBEN call-in show as "David from Lockport" took exception to the recent decision by Poloncarz to allow refugees to resettle in Erie County, saying: "If one of your illegals that you bring here to ruin our country either hurts me or any of mine, I'm going to come after you and yours. And you can take that to the bank, you moron."
The WBEN host did not respond after the threat was made.
Following the airing of the comment, Poloncarz posted a statement on Twitter, in which he said he passed the information along to various law enforcement agencies and the Federal Communications Commission.
"I am disappointed such a threat was made against me and my family members and that the radio station did nothing to stop it and didn't address what the phone caller said immediately after it aired. While people have the right to disagree with policy positions and specific decisions by their public officials, in our democracy threats made against anyone are unacceptable, including what was said Tuesday on WBEN," Poloncarz said.
"We will be passing along information regarding this public threat to the appropriate law enforcement agencies to ensure no harm is caused to anyone, as well as filing a formal complaint with the Federal Communications Commission regarding the use of the public airwaves to make such threat and the failure of WBEN to respond," he added.
Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti said on Wednesday afternoon that his office did not receive a complaint about the caller's comments.
Peter Anderson, the spokesperson for the Erie County Executive's office, his office did contact the Erie County Sheriff's office on Wednesday and planned to bring the complaint to the attention of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office as well. Anderson said the FCC complaint, as well as an FBI complaint, were already filed.
"The real concern is this kind of behavior incites other people to act the same way," Anderson said.
Attempts to reach a representative from WBEN for comment were not successful on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.