Niagara County woke to several inches of snow on Thursday, and the snowfall was expected to last through Friday morning. Municipalities and school districts worked throughout the day to help ensure people were safe if they had to travel.
Highway superintendents in the area reported that their snow plow crews would work throughout the day and possibly through the night.
Jon MacSwan, Cambria highway superintendent, said that making sure roads are salted early is particularly important.
“(Wednesday) night it rained, and then it started to refreeze, so we had trucks out early putting salt down,” MacSwan said. “We have a lot of hail in our town, and the roads get dangerous if you don’t get them salted.”
He emphasized that, for his highway department, handling this storm is more about the crews doing their jobs consistently throughout.
“This storm runs all the way to Texas. It doesn't let up,” MacSwan said. “We’re just trying to keep the roads open, and keep the hills safe, and when it’s done, we’ll clean them up so everyone has a good drive in the morning.”
In Lockport, Mayor Michelle Roman said there were some equipment problems — two downed plows — but city workers had street clearing under control.
“I think that our workers are doing a great job despite the issues of equipment failures and waiting on equipment to be delivered," she said. "I think overall they’re putting in their best effort.”
Mike Hoffman, director of highways and parks, said conditions earlier Thursday weren't as bad as had been expected.
“We got a couple equipment issues, with our big stuff, but we’ll work through it. We always do,” he said.
Drivers should be patient as the plows do their work, and not get too close to them since they may have to back up, Hoffman hastened to add. Also, he noted, night time is the best time to clear streets, since there's not as much traffic.
National Weather Service predicted the storm would last longer than usual and worsen on Thursday evening. Meteorologist Phil Pandolfo said the expected total amount of snowfall in the Lockport area is 12 inches, six of which would fall during the evening and overnight.
“We’ll still be seeing some flakes out there all the way to Friday afternoon,” Pandolfo said. “It’s going to be a relatively long event. We are far from being out of the woods yet. ... it’s generally going to be a fairly even amount of snow across Western New York.”
Since the heavier snowfall was expected later Thursday, most local school districts conducted classes but canceled after-school programs and, in a few cases, ended the school day 15 to 30 minutes early for the benefit of bused students. The exception was Lockport City School District, which declared a snow day but, in consideration of few remaining emergency closing days, directed remote learning for students at Lockport High School and LHS West.
The winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, meaning morning commutes are expected to be difficult.
