Drivers along Keck and Bowmiller roads may have noted a train of large orange vehicles in their travels Friday. That’s because Highway Rehab Corp. is putting the two roads through a process that will leave them freshly paved at 25% less cost.
Town of Lockport Highway Superintendent Dave Miller said he’s been looking at hiring the company for some time.
“I’ve wanted to do it for years, it’s a good process,” he said.
The process is known as hot in-place asphalt recycling, and the way it works is, three machines heat up the roadway, which a fourth machine then grinds and lays back down with oil and fill. Within minutes of being re-rolled, the road is ready for traffic again.
“It’s not anything new,” Miller said. “They did it on Bear Ridge Road several years ago. And it’s on the county’s bid list.”
According to Miller, in-place asphalt recycling costs $5.35 per square yard and adds 10 years of life to the road.
Tim Colella of Pendleton, co-owner of Highway Rehab Corp., said the company has service roads all over the Northeast, and he always wanted to bring its process home. In-place asphalt recycling is cost-effective and green, and, depending on the weather, his crews can pave up to 1.5 miles per day.
Colella said he hopes to see one lane each on Keck and Bowmiller roads paved per day, and the job wrapped up by Tuesday, but conditions have to be perfect for that to happen.
“Forty-five degrees and higher. We don’t work in rain, snow or cold,” he said.
Once the roads are finished, Colella said, “Hopefully, people will take a look and see what we can do.”
