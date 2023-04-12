Local laws authorizing seasonal all-night on-street parking and videoconference meetings of the Common Council were adopted by the council on Wednesday.
The law lifting the longstanding ban on overnight on-street parking was adopted on a unanimous vote, but only after the addition of two caveats ironed out in the council's pre-business meeting work session. On-street overnight parking is allowed on all streets, except main thoroughfares (including Walnut Street, Main Street, South Transit Street), between April 15 and November 1, but the number of hours any vehicle may be parked continuously is limited to 48, after which the vehicle will be towed. Also, vehicle owners with a handicap parking permit may reserve a spot in front of their residence. The mechanics of obtaining "reserved" signage are still to be worked out.
The videoconference meeting law allows the Common Council to conduct business meetings and work sessions through videoconferencing, so long as a quorum is physically present at city hall. Absent voting members, including the mayor, must be visible via video. That means no phone-dialing it in.
Mayor Michelle Roman broke a tie vote of the council to get the videoconferencing law passed. Aldermen Luke Kantor (2nd Ward), Mark Devine (3rd Ward) and Kitty Fogle (4th Ward) voted "no."
Also Wednesday, the council set a public hearing date, 6:30 p.m. April 26, on Zeton International's request for a special use permit to site Chemical Design Inc. at 115 Oakhurst St., a 7-acre parcel with an occupied single-family residence. Zeton wants to build new headquarters for CDI, which is currently on Market Street, and the couple selling the parcel to Zeton want to be able to remain in their home. The special use permit would authorize use of the single-family dwelling and industrial use of the rest of the parcel. First Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, whose partner Leisl Dukhedin-Lalla works for Zeton, abstained from the vote to schedule the public hearing.
