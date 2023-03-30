Karen Gavin is the first woman to earn permanent status as a firefighter with Lockport Fire Department.
Gavin worked the late shift on Tuesday, when she spoke with this reporter about how excited she is to have secured her post.
“I just want to make my kids proud,” Gavin said, laughing a little. She has two sons and a daughter in their teens and 20s.
How one gets to where Gavin is now is a fairly simple process, she said. First, become an EMT, and then sign up to take the firefighters civil service exam. Study. Get in shape for the agility test, and go to the state fire academy after you pass the test.
One of the indications that Gavin would go far in her career appeared in early 2021 when she became LFD’s first female probationary hire to pass the agility test on one try.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said that was something noteworthy in and of itself.
“She embodies the epitome of what a firefighter should be,” Quagliano said of Gavin. “She has a strong work ethic, good social ability and ability to keep up, if not excel, with her peers.”
Before taking the agility test, Gavin practiced by running up and down stairways while carrying 70 pounds in a backpack. That’s probably the hardest part, she said, noting firefighters sometimes have to lug their gear and equipment up multiple staircases to get to the fire or person in medical distress.
Gavin said she was “super nervous” about the test, despite having 11 years under her belt as an EMT and later as a paramedic with Twin City Ambulance.
The gravity of her new position is not lost on Gavin. She said it shows that little girls can grow up to be anything they want, including firefighters.
Traditionally, LFD is a brotherhood, Gavin said, but it’s very open and she believes that she’s fitting in. Other than having to hang an “occupied” sign on the bathroom door — the firehouse has only one facility — she said, “It’s not too bad.”
Having been on thousands of calls in her 11-year career, Gavin has learned that the job of a paramedic-firefighter comes with some sadness.
“Once you start as an EMT, it’s like another world is superimposed on the normal world,” she said. “There’s a lot of memories. This is where a heart attack happened. This is where someone died. One of my favorite patients died recently, and now every time I drive by his house, I remember him. It’s a complete other world superimposed on what was there before.”
Gavin, who resides in North Buffalo, said she’s “super happy” to have landed at LFD.
“I love Lockport,” she said. “When they assisted with a call, I always loved it. Now that I’m here, it’s like having 40 brothers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.